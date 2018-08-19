Top Stories
Alec Baldwin Doesn't Approve of Daughter Ireland's Racy Instagram Photo - See His Comment!

Alec Baldwin Doesn't Approve of Daughter Ireland's Racy Instagram Photo - See His Comment!

Cardi B Has Something Huge Planned!

Cardi B Has Something Huge Planned!

Sun, 19 August 2018 at 10:09 am

Alec Baldwin Doesn't Approve of Daughter Ireland's Racy Instagram Photo!

Alec Baldwin Doesn't Approve of Daughter Ireland's Racy Instagram Photo!

Alec Baldwin posted a disapproving comment on his daughter Ireland‘s Instagram photo!

The photo shows the 22-year-old model showing off her body while sitting on a motorcycle. Check out the photo here if you missed it!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ireland Baldwin

Ireland captioned the photo with, “stay extra.”

Alec quickly took to Instagram after Ireland posted the photo to share his thoughts. Alec posted, “No. Just…no.”

If you don’t know, Ireland is Alec‘s daughter from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger.

Check out the comments in the gallery below…
Just Jared on Facebook
alec baldwin ireland photo 01
alec baldwin ireland photo 02

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alec Baldwin, Ireland Baldwin

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • 2 Chainz & Kesha Ward's wedding in Miami was beyond extravagant - TMZ
  • Jordyn Jones has a new single out! - Just Jared Jr
  • Don Lemon gets emotional during Aretha Franklin tribute on CNN - TooFab
  • Michelle Wolf's Netflix talk show has been canceled - The Hollywood Reporter
  • These two YouTubers are heading to college - Just Jared Jr
  • 🇺🇸 Kari ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ

    I’m sure she doesn’t approve of him either.

  • pppf

    Poor Ireland. It’s obvious she is battling demons, thanks to her asshole father. Yet, he reproduces more children. Alec, just stop and concentrate not f*cking up your other kids.

  • Hattie McDish

    She’s all about the attention. Girl gone wild. Tattoos, nude photos, whatever she can do to elicit shock. Living in the shadow of famous parents. She even colors her hair and has her lips injected to look like her mother. It’s sad