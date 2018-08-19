Alec Baldwin Doesn't Approve of Daughter Ireland's Racy Instagram Photo!

Alec Baldwin posted a disapproving comment on his daughter Ireland‘s Instagram photo!

The photo shows the 22-year-old model showing off her body while sitting on a motorcycle. Check out the photo here if you missed it!

Ireland captioned the photo with, “stay extra.”

Alec quickly took to Instagram after Ireland posted the photo to share his thoughts. Alec posted, “No. Just…no.”

If you don’t know, Ireland is Alec‘s daughter from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger.

