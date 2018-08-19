Debra Messing is Joined by Son Roman at Angel Awards 2018!

Debra Messing poses on the blue carpet with 14-year-old son Roman as they arrive at the 2018 Angel Awards on Saturday night (August 18) in Los Angeles.

The 50-year-old Will & Grace star looked super glam in a purple dress as she attended the event where she was honored with the Founder’s Award.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Debra Messing

Other stars at the event included Charlie Sheen, Cheyenne Jackson and husband Jason Landau, Holly Robinson Peete and daughter Ryan, Tyler Henry, Charo, and Juan Pablo Di Pace with wife Maria.

FYI: Debra is wearing Vendorafa jewelry.

25+ pictures inside of the stars stepping out for the event…