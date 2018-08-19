Top Stories
Priyanka Chopra &amp; Nick Jonas Share Photos from Engagement Party in India!

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Share Photos from Engagement Party in India!

Aretha Franklin's Cause of Death Revealed

Aretha Franklin's Cause of Death Revealed

Sun, 19 August 2018 at 2:45 am

Debra Messing is Joined by Son Roman at Angel Awards 2018!

Debra Messing is Joined by Son Roman at Angel Awards 2018!

Debra Messing poses on the blue carpet with 14-year-old son Roman as they arrive at the 2018 Angel Awards on Saturday night (August 18) in Los Angeles.

The 50-year-old Will & Grace star looked super glam in a purple dress as she attended the event where she was honored with the Founder’s Award.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Debra Messing

Other stars at the event included Charlie Sheen, Cheyenne Jackson and husband Jason Landau, Holly Robinson Peete and daughter Ryan, Tyler Henry, Charo, and Juan Pablo Di Pace with wife Maria.

FYI: Debra is wearing Vendorafa jewelry.

25+ pictures inside of the stars stepping out for the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
debra messing is joined by son roman at angel awards 01
debra messing is joined by son roman at angel awards 02
debra messing is joined by son roman at angel awards 03
debra messing is joined by son roman at angel awards 04
debra messing is joined by son roman at angel awards 05
debra messing is joined by son roman at angel awards 06
debra messing is joined by son roman at angel awards 07
debra messing is joined by son roman at angel awards 08
debra messing is joined by son roman at angel awards 09
debra messing is joined by son roman at angel awards 10
debra messing is joined by son roman at angel awards 11
debra messing is joined by son roman at angel awards 12
debra messing is joined by son roman at angel awards 13
debra messing is joined by son roman at angel awards 14
debra messing is joined by son roman at angel awards 15
debra messing is joined by son roman at angel awards 16
debra messing is joined by son roman at angel awards 17
debra messing is joined by son roman at angel awards 18
debra messing is joined by son roman at angel awards 19
debra messing is joined by son roman at angel awards 20
debra messing is joined by son roman at angel awards 21
debra messing is joined by son roman at angel awards 22
debra messing is joined by son roman at angel awards 23
debra messing is joined by son roman at angel awards 24

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Charlie Sheen, charo, Cheyenne Jackson, Debra Messing, Holly Robinson Peete, Jason Landau, Juan Pablo Di Pace, Maria Victoria di Pace, Roman Zelman, Ryan Elizabeth Peete, Tyler Henry

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • 2 Chainz & Kesha Ward's wedding in Miami was beyond extravagant - TMZ
  • Jordyn Jones has a new single out! - Just Jared Jr
  • Don Lemon gets emotional during Aretha Franklin tribute on CNN - TooFab
  • Michelle Wolf's Netflix talk show has been canceled - The Hollywood Reporter
  • These two YouTubers are heading to college - Just Jared Jr