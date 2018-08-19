Jenna Dewan & Sara Foster Co-Host Amazon's Back to School Event!

Jenna Dewan and Sara Foster teamed up to co-host Amazon’s Back-to-School Prep event yesterday!

The pair were seen shopping for back to school items like backpacks, crayons, notebooks, highlighters during the Saturday (August 18) event. Jenna and Sara were joined by their daughters, Everly and Valentina, respectively, for the fun-filled day.

Other celebs at the event included Shiri Appleby, Jennifer Meyer, Lindsay Price, Yael Cohen, and more.

The event included some fun-filled activities like face painting, customized backpacks, personalized denim jackets, and lunch box decorating, while the kids got to snack on yummy organic chicken fingers. Meanwhile, adults got to indulge in Winc’s sparkling wine and Pressed Juicery mimosas.

FYI: Jenna is wearing a Jill Stuart dress and Nicholas Kirkwood heels.