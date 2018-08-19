Kylie Jenner Responds to Rumor That Travis Scott Moved Out

Kylie Jenner is responding to a rumor that Travis Scott moved out of her house.

The rumor began on Twitter after someone posted an elaborate tweet, writing, “Remember how my dad is a mover, and moves all the Kardashian/Jennner‘s????? Well home boy spilled the tea and told me that TRAVIS SCOTT AND KYLIE SPLIT. He said they moved all of Travis‘ sh*t out of her house….Kylie also gave my dad more tequila so it’s lit.” The tweet and the account have since been deleted.

A Kylie fan account posted the tweet on Instagram and Kylie responded to the rumor, writing, “Obviously fake. Sh*t was never moved i never gave anyone tequila.”

Kylie actually clarified recently that her and Travis “never miss a night” with each other.