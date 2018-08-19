Top Stories
Alec Baldwin Doesn't Approve of Daughter Ireland's Racy Instagram Photo - See His Comment!

Cardi B Has Something Huge Planned!

Sun, 19 August 2018 at 2:07 pm

Netflix Confirms They're Testing a New Video Feature During Binge-Watching

Netflix has confirmed that the streaming service will begin testing a new ad experience for users, where ads for other shows may play while the credits roll while binge-watching a different series.

“We are testing whether surfacing recommendations between episodes helps members discover stories they will enjoy faster,” Netflix said in a statement to Ars Technica. “A couple of years ago, we introduced video previews to the TV experience, because we saw that it significantly cut the time members spend browsing and helped them find something they would enjoy watching even faster.”

An American Netflix user elaborated to Ars Technica as to what happened while they were watching, writing, “After the episode ended, I got a screen saying “More Shameless up next… ” then the title card slid off screen, and it continued with, “but first check out Insatiable” [a Netflix-exclusive series] and started playing the trailer.”
