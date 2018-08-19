Top Stories
Nicki Minaj Calls Out Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, Spotify &amp; More After 'Queen' Debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200

Nicki Minaj Calls Out Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, Spotify & More After 'Queen' Debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200

Cardi B Has Something Huge Planned!

Cardi B Has Something Huge Planned!

Sun, 19 August 2018 at 10:07 pm

Rita Ora Rocks Neon Green Leopard Print on the Way to MTV VMAs 2018 Kick-Off Concert in NYC!

Rita Ora Rocks Neon Green Leopard Print on the Way to MTV VMAs 2018 Kick-Off Concert in NYC!

Rita Ora always knows how to make heads turn with her style!

The 27-year-old “Anywhere” pop superstar was spotted heading out for the night on Sunday (August 19) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rita Ora

Rita rocked a neon green leopard print outfit as she made her way to Terminal 5 for an appearance at the 2018 MTV VMAs Kick-Off Concert hosted by DIRECTV. Bebe Rexha and Madison Beer are also expected to perform.

Liam Payne is reportedly expected to make an appearance to perform “For You,” his Fifty Shades soundtrack duet with Rita, at the show!
Just Jared on Facebook
rita ora pre vmas concert nyc august 2018 01
rita ora pre vmas concert nyc august 2018 02
rita ora pre vmas concert nyc august 2018 03
rita ora pre vmas concert nyc august 2018 04
rita ora pre vmas concert nyc august 2018 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Rita Ora

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • 2 Chainz & Kesha Ward's wedding in Miami was beyond extravagant - TMZ
  • Jordyn Jones has a new single out! - Just Jared Jr
  • Don Lemon gets emotional during Aretha Franklin tribute on CNN - TooFab
  • Michelle Wolf's Netflix talk show has been canceled - The Hollywood Reporter
  • These two YouTubers are heading to college - Just Jared Jr