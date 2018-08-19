Rita Ora Rocks Neon Green Leopard Print on the Way to MTV VMAs 2018 Kick-Off Concert in NYC!

Rita Ora always knows how to make heads turn with her style!

The 27-year-old “Anywhere” pop superstar was spotted heading out for the night on Sunday (August 19) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rita Ora

Rita rocked a neon green leopard print outfit as she made her way to Terminal 5 for an appearance at the 2018 MTV VMAs Kick-Off Concert hosted by DIRECTV. Bebe Rexha and Madison Beer are also expected to perform.

Liam Payne is reportedly expected to make an appearance to perform “For You,” his Fifty Shades soundtrack duet with Rita, at the show!