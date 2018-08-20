Top Stories
Ben Affleck's Rumored New Flame Shauna Sexton Fuels Rumors with This Instagram Comment

Ben Affleck's Rumored New Flame Shauna Sexton Fuels Rumors with This Instagram Comment

Nicki Minaj Calls Out Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, Spotify &amp; More After 'Queen' Debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200

Nicki Minaj Calls Out Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, Spotify & More After 'Queen' Debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200

Is Cardi B Performing at the VMAs?

Is Cardi B Performing at the VMAs?

Mon, 20 August 2018 at 10:25 am

Ben Affleck's Rumored New Flame Shauna Sexton Fuels Rumors with This Instagram Comment

Ben Affleck's Rumored New Flame Shauna Sexton Fuels Rumors with This Instagram Comment

Rumors have been swirling about Ben Affleck‘s love life since he’s now been seen out with Playboy model Shauna Sexton two times in the past several days.

Now, Shauna, 22, is fueling rumors herself with this comment she posted on her Instagram account.

On Saturday, Shauna posted a photo to her Instagram account and one follower commented, “Did heaven send you?”

Shauna responded to the fan, “No just Batman.” Of course, this is seemingly a reference to Ben‘s role as Batman in the DC Universe films.

Neither Ben nor Shauna has made any other comments about the rumored romance. Lindsay Shookus, who Ben was last linked to, recently deleted her Instagram account.
Just Jared on Facebook
shauna sexton batman reply 01
shauna sexton batman reply 02

Photos: SplashNewsOnline, Instagram
Posted to: Ben Affleck, Shauna Sexton

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • 2 Chainz & Kesha Ward's wedding in Miami was beyond extravagant - TMZ
  • Jordyn Jones has a new single out! - Just Jared Jr
  • Don Lemon gets emotional during Aretha Franklin tribute on CNN - TooFab
  • Michelle Wolf's Netflix talk show has been canceled - The Hollywood Reporter
  • These two YouTubers are heading to college - Just Jared Jr