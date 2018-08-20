Ben Affleck's Rumored New Flame Shauna Sexton Fuels Rumors with This Instagram Comment

Rumors have been swirling about Ben Affleck‘s love life since he’s now been seen out with Playboy model Shauna Sexton two times in the past several days.

Now, Shauna, 22, is fueling rumors herself with this comment she posted on her Instagram account.

On Saturday, Shauna posted a photo to her Instagram account and one follower commented, “Did heaven send you?”

Shauna responded to the fan, “No just Batman.” Of course, this is seemingly a reference to Ben‘s role as Batman in the DC Universe films.

Neither Ben nor Shauna has made any other comments about the rumored romance. Lindsay Shookus, who Ben was last linked to, recently deleted her Instagram account.