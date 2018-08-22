Brendan Fraser to Play Robotman in 'Doom Patrol' Series

Brendan Fraser will play the role of Robotman/Cliff Steele in the upcoming DC Universe series Doom Patrol.

The show will be live-action, but will be providing voice-over for scenes as Robotman. He will appear as Cliff Steele in flashback scenes.

Riley Shanahan will provide the physical performance of Robotman, according to Deadline.

“Doom Patrol is a reimagining of one of DC’s strangest group of outcasts: Robotman (Fraser), Negative Man, Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby) and Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero),” the outlet reports. “Led by the mysterious Caulder, they’re called into action by the ultimate hero for the digital age, Cyborg (Joivan Wade). Banding together, these rejects find themselves on a mission that will take them to the weirdest and most unexpected corners of the DC universe.”

Greg Berlanti is one of the executive producers.