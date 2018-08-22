Iggy Azalea Admits She & Tyga Have 'Platonic Chemistry'

Iggy Azalea is all smiles as she greets fans outside the BUILD Series studio ahead of her interview on Tuesday (August 21) in New York City.

The 28-year-old entertainer dished about attending the 2018 MTV VMA’s the evening before, promoted her brand new Survive The Summer EP, and talked about her relationship with Tyga after collaborating on “Kream.”

“He’s just always been a reoccurring person in my life and we always have this creative energy, where we play each other songs and give each other opinions,” Iggy told BUILD about Tyga. “It always seemed like we were meant to collaborate and we just hadn’t.”

“He kept telling people that I know that he had a song idea for me and him and I was like… uh he’s lying. No he doesn’t. He just wants to be around me,” Iggy continued. “But he really did have a song idea! We have a great time together. I really enjoyed our vibe in the studio. We stayed in there enough [time] that people thought we had some sort of romance going on. I hope do to more collaborations with him. I think we work and our energies and sound kind of work, it’s a platonic chemistry.”



Last Night At The VMAs With Iggy Azalea

Click inside to watch more from Iggy Azalea’s appearance on BUILD Series…



The Dark Tone Of Iggy Azalea’s New EP



Iggy Azalea On The Impact Of ‘Fancy’