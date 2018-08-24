Top Stories
Scott Eastwood Tells 9 NSFW Confessions About His Sex Life

Scott Eastwood Tells 9 NSFW Confessions About His Sex Life

Gregg Sulkin &amp; New Girlfriend Michelle Randolph Flaunt PDA on a Sunset Date

Gregg Sulkin & New Girlfriend Michelle Randolph Flaunt PDA on a Sunset Date

Fri, 24 August 2018 at 12:47 pm

Halsey Hangs Out at G-Eazy's Concert, Further Fueling Reconciliation Rumors!

Halsey Hangs Out at G-Eazy's Concert, Further Fueling Reconciliation Rumors!

Are Halsey and G-Eazy back together again?

The 23-year-old hopeless fountain kingdom singer-songwriter was spotted hanging out in the DJ booth at the 29-year-old “No Limit” rapper’s Endless Summer Tour stop on Thursday night (August 23) in Columbus, Ohio.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Halsey

Halsey was seen excitedly jamming out and pointing at the performer.

The two were previously spotted hanging out and leaving a 2018 MTV VMAs after party holding hands earlier in the week.

While they split back in July, it seems as though things may be on again with the couple!

Check out footage of Halsey below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: G-Eazy, Halsey

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kirstie Alley says she waned to marry this former co-star - TMZ
  • This Riverdale star is reportedly single again - Just Jared Jr
  • Kris Jenner thinks she's being poisoned - TooFab
  • Olivia de Havilland is taking her Feud battle to the Supreme Court - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes says he would totally date a fan - Just Jared Jr