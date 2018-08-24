Halsey Hangs Out at G-Eazy's Concert, Further Fueling Reconciliation Rumors!

Are Halsey and G-Eazy back together again?

The 23-year-old hopeless fountain kingdom singer-songwriter was spotted hanging out in the DJ booth at the 29-year-old “No Limit” rapper’s Endless Summer Tour stop on Thursday night (August 23) in Columbus, Ohio.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Halsey

Halsey was seen excitedly jamming out and pointing at the performer.

The two were previously spotted hanging out and leaving a 2018 MTV VMAs after party holding hands earlier in the week.

While they split back in July, it seems as though things may be on again with the couple!

Check out footage of Halsey below!