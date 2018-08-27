Angelina Jolie Steps Out for Lunch With Son Pax in LA!

Angelina Jolie and her son Pax are enjoying some time together!

The 43-year-old actress and her 14-year-old son (not pictured) were seen getting lunch together at Perch on Sunday (August 26) in Los Angeles.

The two then continued to spend the day together by getting in some shopping on Melrose Place.

Angelina and ex Brad Pitt are reportedly coming to an agreement on custody of their six children for the next month while an evaluator gathers information from Brad, Angelina and the kids, according to a new report.