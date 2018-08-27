Top Stories
There's a New Development in Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Divorce Case - Read the Statement

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Share a Kiss During Their Lunch Date

Serena Williams Speaks Out About the Ban of Her French Open Catsuit

Neil Patrick Harris Has Sunday Funday with Twins at 'Smallfoot' Hamptons Screening!

Ain’t nothing better than a Sunday funday!

Neil Patrick Harris happily posed with his adorable twins – Gideon Scott Burtka-Harris and Harper Grace Burtka-Harris – while attending The Cinema Society’s special screening of Smallfoot held at UA East Hampton Theater on Sunday (August 26) in East Hampton, New York.

The 45-year-old actor was joined at the event by Alice + Olivia director Stacey Bendet and her family, as well as John Varvatos and his wife Joyce.

The animated film hits theaters on September 28, and features the voices of Channing Tatum, Zendaya, James Corden, LeBron James, Gina Rodriguez and more – Watch the trailer here!
