Top Stories
There's a New Development in Angelina Jolie &amp; Brad Pitt's Divorce Case - Read the Statement

There's a New Development in Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Divorce Case - Read the Statement

Bella Hadid &amp; The Weeknd Share a Kiss During Their Lunch Date

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Share a Kiss During Their Lunch Date

Serena Williams Speaks Out About the Ban of Her French Open Catsuit

Serena Williams Speaks Out About the Ban of Her French Open Catsuit

Mon, 27 August 2018 at 3:19 pm

See How NFL Star Odell Beckham Jr. Celebrated His Massive New Contract!

See How NFL Star Odell Beckham Jr. Celebrated His Massive New Contract!
  • Odell Beckham Jr celebrated his mega contract with a shirtless dance party! – TMZ
  • Here’s some DWTS: Juniors news! – Just Jared Jr
  • There’s been an update in Angelina Jolie‘s legal battle with Brad Pitt… – Lainey Gossip
  • This actor got married to his 21-year-old girlfriend – DListed
  • Offset shared a nude pic of Cardi BTooFab
  • Find out who Donald Trump is praising – Towleroad
  • These TV reunions are everything!! – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Newsies, Odell Beckham Jr

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The LAPD are investigating a break-in at Wiz Khalifa's house - TMZ
  • Garrett Clayton just shared his first photo with his boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • The new James Bond movie has lost its Oscar-winning director - TooFab
  • Production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been halted - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Avan Jogia just shaved all of his hair off - Just Jared Jr