Tess Holliday Fires Back at Body Shamers Hating on Her 'Cosmopolitan UK' Cover

Model Tess Holliday is on the cover of the new issue of Cosmopolitan UK, and she’s not here for Piers Morgan or anyone else body shaming her photos.

If you missed it, Piers posted Tess‘ cover and slammed the magazine for a “load of baloney.”

Piers wrote, “As Britain battles an ever-worsening obesity crisis, this is the new cover of Cosmo. Apparently we’re supposed to view it as a ‘huge step forward for body positivity.’ What a load of old baloney.”

Tess posted on Twitter, speaking to all her haters, “To everyone saying I’m a burden to the British health care system, I’m american so you don’t have to worry about my fat ass. Worry about what horrible people you are by whining about how me being on the cover of a glossy magazine impacts your small minded life.