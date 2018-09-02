Top Stories
Dominic Cooper & Gemma Chan Relax at the Beach in Spain

Stephen Amell Bares Hot Body During a Wrestling Match!

Sandra Bullock & Boyfriend Bryan Randall Spotted in Rare Public Appearance

Offset Gets His & Cardi B's Daughter's Name Tattooed on His Face

Sun, 02 September 2018 at 8:33 pm

Julia Roberts Hangs With Niece Emma Roberts & Evan Peters Over Labor Day Weekend!

Julia Roberts Hangs With Niece Emma Roberts & Evan Peters Over Labor Day Weekend!

Julia Roberts and Emma Roberts are spending some family time together!

The 50-year-old Pretty Woman star and the 27-year-old American Horror Story actress were spotted hanging out together alongside Emma‘s boyfriend Evan Peters over Labor day weekend on Sunday (September 2) in Los Angeles.

Emma and Evan are currently working on filming the eighth season of American Horror Story.

The three looked happy spending time together, grabbing coffee from Starbucks before heading to a park to enjoy the sunny weather.

If you didn’t know, Emma is the daughter of Julia‘s estranged brother, Eric Roberts.
Photos: BACKGRID
