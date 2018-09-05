Top Stories
Jonas Brothers Go On Double Date with Fiancees Priyanka Chopra &amp; Sophie Turner!

Selena Gomez Breaks Silence on Demi Lovato's Overdose

Are Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Younes Bendjima Back Together? Here's the Latest Scoop

Does Kendall Jenner Have a New Man in Her Life?

Wed, 05 September 2018 at 5:00 am

Amanda Seyfried Grabs Lunch with Friends in Studio City!

Amanda Seyfried Grabs Lunch with Friends in Studio City!

Amanda Seyfried shares a laugh with a friend as they leave a restaurant after lunch on Monday (September 3) in Studio City, Calif.

The 32-year-old actress looked cute in a red T-shirt, ripped jeans, and black sandals as she enjoyed an afternoon outing with a few of her friends.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amanda Seyfried

The day before, Amanda was spotted taking her pup Finn for a walk as they enjoyed the sunny weather.

Amanda recently made an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, where she talked about the tattoo that she got with her Mamma Mia! co-stars. Find out where she got it, and what it means!
