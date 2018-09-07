Top Stories
Fri, 07 September 2018

Chris Evans, Paul Rudd & Scarlett Johansson Film 'Avengers 4' in Atlanta!

Chris Evans, Paul Rudd and Scarlett Johansson are filming Avengers 4!

The three actors were seen shooting scenes for the highly anticipated Marvel movie on Friday (September 7) in Atlanta, Georgia.

The actors were seen filming at the Landmark Jr. Diner. Chris and Scarlett sported much different hair styles than what they had previously in Avengers: Infinity War.

Chris looked buff while filming a scene in which he greets young fans played by the film’s director, Anthony Russo.

The movie is expected to hit theaters on May 3, 2019.
Photos: BACKGRID
Getty
