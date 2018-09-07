Kylie Jenner Goes Sexy in Skintight Dress for Night Out in WeHo

Top Stories
Fri, 07 September 2018 at 8:38 am

Kylie Jenner gives off major Barbie vibes as she arrives at dinner with friends at The Nice Guy on Thursday night (September 6) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 21-year-old makeup mogul looked super sexy in a skintight, pink latex dress and clear heels as she hit the town for a night out with friends.

The night before, Kylie was spotted grabbing ice cream with friends during a low key outing.

If you missed it, Kylie recently teamed up with Adidas to star in their latest campaign!
  • Noto

    Not a good look and the wig is just awful.

  • No_Reply

    She looks like the cheapest blow up doll you can buy in a sex store.

  • HaleyQuinn

    She looks like a cheap porn star. Also, who wear latex to dinner! What are you planning to eat? A single pea? smh