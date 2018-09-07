Kylie Jenner Goes Sexy in Skintight Dress for Night Out in WeHo
Kylie Jenner gives off major Barbie vibes as she arrives at dinner with friends at The Nice Guy on Thursday night (September 6) in West Hollywood, Calif.
The 21-year-old makeup mogul looked super sexy in a skintight, pink latex dress and clear heels as she hit the town for a night out with friends.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kylie Jenner
The night before, Kylie was spotted grabbing ice cream with friends during a low key outing.
If you missed it, Kylie recently teamed up with Adidas to star in their latest campaign!