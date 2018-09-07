Zendaya & Channing Tatum Join 'Smallfoot' Co-Stars in Exclusive Featurette! (Video)

Smallfoot isn’t hitting theaters until later this month, but we have an exclusive new featurette for you right here, starring Zendaya, Channing Tatum, and more!

The clip features the cast – also including LeBron James, Gina Rodriguez, and Common – giving the scoop on each of their characters.

The animated adventure film tells the story of a Yeti who is convinced that the elusive creatures known as “humans” really do exist.

Don’t miss Smallfoot when it hits theaters on September 28. In the meantime, watch the new clip below!

ICYMI, listen to Zendaya‘s new song “Wonderful Life” from the soundtrack, as well as Niall Horan‘s “Finally Free.”



