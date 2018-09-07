Top Stories
Kendall Jenner Won't Be Walking in Any New York Fashion Week 2018 Shows

Kendall Jenner Won't Be Walking in Any New York Fashion Week 2018 Shows

Fri, 07 September 2018 at 1:15 pm

Zendaya & Channing Tatum Join 'Smallfoot' Co-Stars in Exclusive Featurette! (Video)

Zendaya & Channing Tatum Join 'Smallfoot' Co-Stars in Exclusive Featurette! (Video)

Smallfoot isn’t hitting theaters until later this month, but we have an exclusive new featurette for you right here, starring Zendaya, Channing Tatum, and more!

The clip features the cast – also including LeBron James, Gina Rodriguez, and Common – giving the scoop on each of their characters.

The animated adventure film tells the story of a Yeti who is convinced that the elusive creatures known as “humans” really do exist.

Don’t miss Smallfoot when it hits theaters on September 28. In the meantime, watch the new clip below!

ICYMI, listen to Zendaya‘s new song “Wonderful Life” from the soundtrack, as well as Niall Horan‘s “Finally Free.”


‘Smallfoot’ Cast Discusses Their Characters in Exclusive Featurette
Just Jared on Facebook
zendaya and channing tatum join smallfoot co stars in exclusive featurette 01
zendaya and channing tatum join smallfoot co stars in exclusive featurette 02
zendaya and channing tatum join smallfoot co stars in exclusive featurette 03
zendaya and channing tatum join smallfoot co stars in exclusive featurette 04
zendaya and channing tatum join smallfoot co stars in exclusive featurette 05

Photos: Warner Bros.
Posted to: Channing Tatum, Common, Exclusive, Gina Rodriguez, LeBron James, Movies, Zendaya

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued for $95 million - find out why - TMZ
  • This former Disney Channel star is going to be a dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Moore says this celeb is the reason Trump ran for President - TooFab
  • Hugh Jackman's new movie The Front Runner has a new release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before wrote letters to themselves - Just Jared Jr