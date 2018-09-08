Top Stories
Ariana Grande Posts Tribute for Mac Miller After His Death

Ariana Grande Posts Tribute for Mac Miller After His Death

Kanye West Demands Reporter Get Kicked Out of Ralph Lauren Fashion Show Over This Question

Kanye West Demands Reporter Get Kicked Out of Ralph Lauren Fashion Show Over This Question

Cardi B Leaves Party with Bump on Her Head After Fight with Nicki Minaj

Cardi B Leaves Party with Bump on Her Head After Fight with Nicki Minaj

Post Malone Gets Emotional While Talking About Mac Miller's Death

Post Malone Gets Emotional While Talking About Mac Miller's Death

Sat, 08 September 2018 at 11:33 pm

Christina Aguilera Joins Troye Sivan Front Row at Christian Cowan NYFW Show

Christina Aguilera Joins Troye Sivan Front Row at Christian Cowan NYFW Show

Christina Aguilera and Troye Sivan pose for the camera as they attend the Christian Cowan Fashion Show on Saturday (September 8) at Gallery II at Spring Studios in New York City.

The 37-year-old pop star looked red hot in a leather outfit as she and the 23-year-old singer sat front row at the show.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Christina Aguilera

Other stars at the show included Kim Petras, Lizzo, Chantel Jeffries, and Lauren Jauregui.

20+ pictures inside of the stars at the NYFW show…
Just Jared on Facebook
christina aguilera joins troye sivan front row christian cowan nyfw show 01
christina aguilera joins troye sivan front row christian cowan nyfw show 02
christina aguilera joins troye sivan front row christian cowan nyfw show 03
christina aguilera joins troye sivan front row christian cowan nyfw show 04
christina aguilera joins troye sivan front row christian cowan nyfw show 05
christina aguilera joins troye sivan front row christian cowan nyfw show 06
christina aguilera joins troye sivan front row christian cowan nyfw show 07
christina aguilera joins troye sivan front row christian cowan nyfw show 08
christina aguilera joins troye sivan front row christian cowan nyfw show 09
christina aguilera joins troye sivan front row christian cowan nyfw show 10
christina aguilera joins troye sivan front row christian cowan nyfw show 11
christina aguilera joins troye sivan front row christian cowan nyfw show 12
christina aguilera joins troye sivan front row christian cowan nyfw show 13
christina aguilera joins troye sivan front row christian cowan nyfw show 14
christina aguilera joins troye sivan front row christian cowan nyfw show 15
christina aguilera joins troye sivan front row christian cowan nyfw show 16
christina aguilera joins troye sivan front row christian cowan nyfw show 17
christina aguilera joins troye sivan front row christian cowan nyfw show 18
christina aguilera joins troye sivan front row christian cowan nyfw show 19
christina aguilera joins troye sivan front row christian cowan nyfw show 20
christina aguilera joins troye sivan front row christian cowan nyfw show 21

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 New York Fashion Week September, Chantel Jeffries, Christina Aguilera, Kim Petras, Lauren Jauregui, Lizzo, Troye Sivan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued for $95 million - find out why - TMZ
  • This former Disney Channel star is going to be a dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Moore says this celeb is the reason Trump ran for President - TooFab
  • Hugh Jackman's new movie The Front Runner has a new release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before wrote letters to themselves - Just Jared Jr