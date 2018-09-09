Jamie Bell Is Getting Awards Buzz for TIFF Movie 'Skin'

Jamie Bell poses for a portrait with his co-star Danielle Macdonald during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival on Friday (September 7) at the Intercontinental Hotel in Toronto, Canada.

The 32-year-old actor is getting a ton of awards buzz for his role as a neo-Nazi in the new movie Skin. He was unable to attend the premiere the next night, but the rest of the cast stepped out for the red carpet event.

Danielle was joined by Mike Colter, Bill Camp, Ari Barkan, Kylie Rogers, Zoe Colletti, and Colbi Gannett, as well as writer-director Guy Nattiv and producer Trudie Styler on Saturday night.