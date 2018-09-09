Top Stories
Did Theo James Get Married to Ruth Kearney - See the Photos!

Did Theo James Get Married to Ruth Kearney - See the Photos!

Dancing with the Stars' Rumored Celebrity Contestants Revealed - See the 10 Stars Who May Compete This Season!

Dancing with the Stars' Rumored Celebrity Contestants Revealed - See the 10 Stars Who May Compete This Season!

Serena Williams Fined $17,000 for US Open Finals Violations

Serena Williams Fined $17,000 for US Open Finals Violations

Is Drake Ready to Speak with Kanye West After His Apology?

Is Drake Ready to Speak with Kanye West After His Apology?

Sun, 09 September 2018 at 4:11 pm

Jamie Bell Is Getting Awards Buzz for TIFF Movie 'Skin'

Jamie Bell Is Getting Awards Buzz for TIFF Movie 'Skin'

Jamie Bell poses for a portrait with his co-star Danielle Macdonald during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival on Friday (September 7) at the Intercontinental Hotel in Toronto, Canada.

The 32-year-old actor is getting a ton of awards buzz for his role as a neo-Nazi in the new movie Skin. He was unable to attend the premiere the next night, but the rest of the cast stepped out for the red carpet event.

Danielle was joined by Mike Colter, Bill Camp, Ari Barkan, Kylie Rogers, Zoe Colletti, and Colbi Gannett, as well as writer-director Guy Nattiv and producer Trudie Styler on Saturday night.
Just Jared on Facebook
jamie bell skin movie tiff 01
jamie bell skin movie tiff 02
jamie bell skin movie tiff 03
jamie bell skin movie tiff 04
jamie bell skin movie tiff 05
jamie bell skin movie tiff 06
jamie bell skin movie tiff 07
jamie bell skin movie tiff 08
jamie bell skin movie tiff 09
jamie bell skin movie tiff 10
jamie bell skin movie tiff 11
jamie bell skin movie tiff 12
jamie bell skin movie tiff 13
jamie bell skin movie tiff 14
jamie bell skin movie tiff 15
jamie bell skin movie tiff 16
jamie bell skin movie tiff 17
jamie bell skin movie tiff 18
jamie bell skin movie tiff 19
jamie bell skin movie tiff 20
jamie bell skin movie tiff 21
jamie bell skin movie tiff 22
jamie bell skin movie tiff 23

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, Ari Barkan, Bill Camp, Colbi Gannett, Danielle Macdonald, Jamie Bell, Kylie Rogers, Mike Colter, Trudie Styler, Zoe Colletti

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued for $95 million - find out why - TMZ
  • This former Disney Channel star is going to be a dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Moore says this celeb is the reason Trump ran for President - TooFab
  • Hugh Jackman's new movie The Front Runner has a new release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before wrote letters to themselves - Just Jared Jr