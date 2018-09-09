Top Stories
Sun, 09 September 2018 at 12:19 am

Kendall Jenner Hangs Out with Priyanka Chopra & Kate Moss at Longchamp NYFW Show

Kendall Jenner Hangs Out with Priyanka Chopra & Kate Moss at Longchamp NYFW Show

Kendall Jenner is all smiles as she arrives at the Longchamp NYFW Show on Saturday (September 8) at the World Trade Center in New York City.

The 22-year-old model looked pretty in a purple dress and sandals as she sat front row at the show.

Other stars at the show included Priyanka Chopra, Kate Moss, Natalia Dyer, and Debby Ryan while Kaia Gerber walked in the show.

The night before, Kendall hung out with tons of her model friends at the Harper’s BAZAAR Icons party.

