Sun, 09 September 2018 at 7:42 pm

Leslie Moonves Leaves CBS Following Allegations of Sexual Assault & Violence

Leslie Moonves Leaves CBS Following Allegations of Sexual Assault & Violence

Leslie Moonves is exiting as chairman and CEO of CBS.

The 68-year-old exec is leaving the company amid multiple allegations of sexual harassment, sexual assault and violence. CBS confirmed the news late on Sunday afternoon (September 9).

COO Joseph Ianniello will serve as president and acting CEO while the board conducts a search for a permanent replacement.

Earlier on the same day, The New Yorker published a piece by Ronan Farrow which featured six more women coming forward with allegations.

“The appalling accusations in this article are untrue. What is true is that I had consensual relations with three of the women some 25 years ago before I came to CBS. And I have never used my position to hinder the advancement or careers of women. In my 40 years of work, I have never before heard of such disturbing accusations,” he said in response to those allegations.

Earlier in the summer, wife Julie Chen came out in support of her husband amid initial allegations of sexual harassment.
