Ben & Jensen Drop 'In da Arcade' Animated Video Featuring 40 Iconic Video Games (Exclusive Premiere)

Ben & Jensen, the comedy hip-hop duo behind the viral music video “Back to the 90s,” are back with another video that is bound to go viral as well!

Actor/director Ben Giroux and songwriter/artist Jensen Reed teamed up with Nickelodeon star Kira Kosarin and MTV personality Melanie Iglesias for the retro music video “In da Arcade,” which celebrates some of our favorite video games from the ’80s and ’90s.

“After we built a global audience around nostalgia with ‘Back to the 90s’, we wanted to follow that project up with an even more epic throwback concept. ‘In da Arcade’ was born: we’ve spent the last year animating ourselves into over 40 iconic video games. Our new music video is really a massive homage to the arcades of our childhoods,” Ben said in a statement.

Jensen added, “The bangin’ hip-hop beat is composed mostly of 8-bit video game sound effects. We’ve also intercut custom animation with high-energy live action performances from the incredibly talented Kira Kosarin and Melanie Iglesias. It was fun to take another trip down memory lane on this project. We feel it will resonate with anyone who grew up playing Pacman, Donkey Kong and Mortal Kombat, as well as the younger generation because retro games are cool again.”

Watch the video below!