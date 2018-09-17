Top Stories
Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Emmys 2018: Nearly 100 Winners Have Already Been Revealed!

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Pack on the PDA in London

Mon, 17 September 2018 at 10:13 pm

Regina King Wins Best Lead Actress in a Limited Series Or Movie at Emmy Awards 2018!

Regina King is a winner!

The 47-year-old actress won for her role as Latrice Butler on Seven Seconds at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

“I wasn’t really expecting this, but I am so grateful. Television Academy…I want to curse right now. This is good. Thank you Jesus,” she said during her acceptance speech.

Regina won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie in 2015 and 2016 for American Crime, and was a nominee in the category in 2017.

