Regina King Wins Best Lead Actress in a Limited Series Or Movie at Emmy Awards 2018!
Regina King is a winner!
The 47-year-old actress won for her role as Latrice Butler on Seven Seconds at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.
“I wasn’t really expecting this, but I am so grateful. Television Academy…I want to curse right now. This is good. Thank you Jesus,” she said during her acceptance speech.
Regina won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie in 2015 and 2016 for American Crime, and was a nominee in the category in 2017.
