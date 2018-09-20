Blake Lively Responds to a Joke About the Suits She's Wearing

Blake Lively steps out in two more chic suits while doing press for movie A Simple Favor on Thursday (September 20) in Paris, France.

The 31-year-old actress has worn only pantsuits during the press tour and a fashion critic on Instagram made a joke about it the other day.

“It’s suit number 1,356 for Blake Lively‘s promotion of A Simple Favor,” the critic wrote.

Blake responded and said, “Would you note a man wearing lots of suits during a promo tour? 😱😊 So why can’t a woman? Just sayinnnn. No double standards ladies 💪💕.”

The critic said that her comment “was just an attempt at humor” and that she admires Blake‘s commitment to rocking suits.

Blake replied and said, “Nothing but love 💚. I don’t expect everyone to like it. Fashion that creates a difference of opinions is the fun part. I totally understand the missed humor. I do the same thing sometimes. Just lookin’ to encourage women to do what men do without being teased for it. 😊👍 Yes, even in a space as material as fashion. It all starts somewhere…♥️♥️ and everyone’s voice counts.”

FYI: Blake is wearing a rag & bone velvet blazer and pants on the left.