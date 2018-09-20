Top Stories
Kanye West Slams Drake, Calls Out Nick Cannon in New Videos

Joe Alwyn Comments on Taylor Swift Relationship for First Time

Thu, 20 September 2018 at 1:30 pm

'Modern Family' Cast Films Halloween Special in LA!

Modern Family is wrapping its Halloween special!

The cast of the hugely popular TV series was seen filming the special on Wednesday (September 19) in Los Angeles.

Ty Burrell, Eric Stonestreet, Julie Bowen, Sofia Vergara, Ariel Winter and Jesse Tyler Ferguson were all seen shooting during the scene.

Season 10 of Modern Family is set to premire on September 26. Although this is likely the final season of the series, there have reportedly been discussions for a potential eleventh and final season.
