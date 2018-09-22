Joaquin Phoenix Transforms into The Joker While Filming Riot Scene!

Joaquin Phoenix shares a devilish laugh on set the upcoming Joker movie on Saturday (September 22) at the Bronx Subway Station in New York City.

The 43-year-old actor looked creepy in his full hair and makeup while wearing his signature burgundy suit and gold vest as he spent the night filming a riot scene with a bunch of extras wearing clown masks.

The day before, the movie’s director Todd Phillips shared a glimpse of Joaquin in the Joker’s makeup.

The movie is expected to hit theaters on October 4, 2019. Zazie Beetz, Robert De Niro and more are set to co-star.

