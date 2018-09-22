Kris Jenner & Scott Disick Team Up for Nordstrom Shopping Trip

Kris Jenner and Scott Disick enjoy a day of shopping!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars were spotted browsing items at Nordstrom on Thursday (September 20) in Calabasas, Calif.

Kris sported a Fendi dress with a matching purse, heeled black boots, and her Kimoji phone case, and Scott wore a lone-sleeve peach shirt with grey pants and white Nike sneakers.

They were all smiles as they chatted and went about their day.

