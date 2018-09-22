Top Stories
Taylor Swift Gushes About Blake Lively &amp; Anna Kendrick's 'A Simple Favor'

Taylor Swift Gushes About Blake Lively & Anna Kendrick's 'A Simple Favor'

More New Photos of Katie Holmes &amp; Jamie Foxx Together!

More New Photos of Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Together!

Kylie Jenner Debuts Frosted Pink Hair &ndash; See Her New Look!

Kylie Jenner Debuts Frosted Pink Hair – See Her New Look!

Noah Cyrus Is Selling Her Tears for $12,000

Noah Cyrus Is Selling Her Tears for $12,000

Sat, 22 September 2018 at 6:00 am

Kris Jenner & Scott Disick Team Up for Nordstrom Shopping Trip

Kris Jenner & Scott Disick Team Up for Nordstrom Shopping Trip

Kris Jenner and Scott Disick enjoy a day of shopping!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars were spotted browsing items at Nordstrom on Thursday (September 20) in Calabasas, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out pics of Kris Jenner and Scott Disick at Kylie Jenner‘s 21st birthday party

Kris sported a Fendi dress with a matching purse, heeled black boots, and her Kimoji phone case, and Scott wore a lone-sleeve peach shirt with grey pants and white Nike sneakers.

They were all smiles as they chatted and went about their day.

ICYMI, see what Scott‘s girlfriend Sofia Richie recently had to say about their relationship.
Just Jared on Facebook
kris jenner and scott disick go shopping at nordstrom together 01
kris jenner and scott disick go shopping at nordstrom together 02
kris jenner and scott disick go shopping at nordstrom together 03
kris jenner and scott disick go shopping at nordstrom together 04
kris jenner and scott disick go shopping at nordstrom together 05
kris jenner and scott disick go shopping at nordstrom together 06

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Kris Jenner, Scott Disick

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B's sister walked in Milan Fashion Week - TMZ
  • Dinah Jane just released her first solo single - Just Jared Jr
  • Kourtney Kardashian spilled about Kris Jenner's affair - TooFab
  • Here's some great photos of Noah Centineo - Lainey Gossip
  • Taylor Swift had high praise for BFF Blake Lively's new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Does Jessica Alba want to run for governor? - Gossip Cop