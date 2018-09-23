Benedict Cumberbatch Opens Up About London Robbery - Watch!

Benedict Cumberbatch is opening up about a scary incident.

The 42-year-old The Grinch star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday (September 24).

During his appearance, Benedict talked about jumping out of an Uber to help stop a food delivery cyclist from being mugged in London.

Ellen and Benedict also compared their wax figures and took a look at his hilariously accurate fan art, including a statue and bunnies made out of chocolate.

Later on, the actor talked about The Grinch and recording the voiceover in the studio on his own.

Plus, in honor of his new film, Ellen and Benedict called down an audience member to play “Snowball Slingshot” – and there’s a wonderful surprise involved.

