Sun, 23 September 2018 at 1:03 pm

Cate Blanchett & Dominic Cooper Attend Giorgio Armani's Show in Milan!

Cate Blanchett & Dominic Cooper Attend Giorgio Armani's Show in Milan!

The stars stepped out for the Giorgio Armani show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 on Sunday (September 23) in Milan, Italy.

Celebs including actress Cate Blanchett, Mamma Mia 2‘s Dominic Cooper, and model Alessandra Ambrosio took photos ahead of the big event.

Also seen at the fashion presentation were model Sara Sampaio, Patrick Schwarzenegger with his girlfriend Abby Champion, and Poppy Delevingne.

Milan Fashion Week is wrapping up and Paris Fashion Week will be kicking off this coming week!

Check out the photos from the star-studded presentation…
Photos: SplashNewsOnline, Wenn
Posted to: Abby Champion, Alessandra Ambrosio, Cate Blanchett, Dominic Cooper, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Poppy Delevingne, Sara Sampaio

