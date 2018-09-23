Top Stories
Sun, 23 September 2018 at 9:10 am

Sterling K. Brown Brings His 2 Sons to Step2's Celebrity Event!

Sterling K. Brown Brings His 2 Sons to Step2's Celebrity Event!

Sterling K. Brown plays with his two sons while attending Step2′s 2018 Celebrity Red Carpet Event on Saturday (September 22) at The Commissary at Sony Pictures Studio in Culver City, Calif.

The 42-year-old This Is Us star was seen having a blast with Andrew, 7, and Amaré, 3, at the event.

Also seen at the event were Robin Thicke and April Love Geary, Ali Fedotowsky, Ali Landry, Lisa Ling, and more.

The event, which benefited Baby2Baby, helped spread awareness about car seat safety and general safety.

FYI: The event was sponsored by Step2, Diono, Munchkin, Nuna, Cybex, UPPAbaby, Babyganics, and OXO Tot.
Credit: Stefani Keenan/Getty Images for Red Carpet Event, Ograpr Inc for Red Carpet Event; Photos: Getty
