Bruce Willis Takes a Break From Filming 'Die Hard 6' in LA!

Bruce Willis is taking a little time to himself!

The 63-year-old actor was spotted taking a break from filming Die Hard 6 while out on Saturday (September 22) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Bruce looked like he was enjoying his sunny afternoon outing in between shooting the upcoming movie.

The latest Die Hard film, reportedly titled simply McClane, is said to tell the original story to the popular film franchise. Originally, the movie was reported as Die Hard: Year One.

The original Die Hard came out in 1988.