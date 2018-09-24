Top Stories
Sam Smith Breaks Silence on Brandon Flynn Breakup: 'It's Still Quite Raw'

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Bare Their Beach Bodies, Engage in PDA in Italy

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Catch Beyonce & Jay-Z's Concert

Joaquin Phoenix Dresses in Full Joker Clown Costume for Phone Booth Scene!

Joaquin Phoenix is giving a look at another side of The Joker.

The 43-year-old actor was spotted filming a scene of the Joker standalone movie on Monday afternoon (September 24) in Brooklyn, New York.

He was in full makeup and costume as he made a phone call in a run down looking phone booth.

Joaquin was wearing The Joker’s clown costume, which fans have not yet seen during filming.

Later that day, the movie’s director Todd Phillips also shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Joaquin in the costume.

Make sure to check out the photos from set while they filmed a riot scene over the weekend.

