Top Stories
Lili Reinhart Reveals Her First Impression of Cole Sprouse (She Found Something About Him 'Annoying!')

Lili Reinhart Reveals Her First Impression of Cole Sprouse (She Found Something About Him 'Annoying!')

'Downton Abbey' Movie Begins Filming - First Set Photos!

'Downton Abbey' Movie Begins Filming - First Set Photos!

Chrissy Teigen Revealed When She &amp; John Legend First 'Closed the Deal'

Chrissy Teigen Revealed When She & John Legend First 'Closed the Deal'

Tue, 25 September 2018 at 4:17 pm

Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth Split, Rumors Swirl That He's Dating FKA twigs

Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth Split, Rumors Swirl That He's Dating FKA twigs

Shia LaBeouf and his wife Mia Goth have split after reportedly getting married back in October of 2016 in Las Vegas, his rep confirms to Just Jared.

Shia and Mia have filed for divorce. The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private,” Shia‘s rep told Just Jared in a statement.

Recently, rumors began heating up that Shia was possibly dating his Honey Boy co-star FKA twigs after DailyMail got photos of them together. Shia‘s rep did not comment on these rumors.

The last photos we have of Shia and Mia together are from back in May, where they looked very happy. You can check out photos of Shia and FKA together on set from earlier in the summer as well.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: FKA Twigs, Mia Goth, Shia LaBeouf, Split

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B is still doing fashion week after Nicki Minaj fight - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez is taking a break from social media - Just Jared Jr
  • Pete Davidson is sharing intimate details about life with Ariana Grande - TooFab
  • Cardi B won’t do the Super Bowl Halftime Show unless she gets her own set - Lainey Gossip
  • Nick Jonas' little brother Frankie is so grown up - Just Jared Jr
  • Angelina Jolie isn't missing Brad Pitt - Gossip Cop