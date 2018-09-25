Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth Split, Rumors Swirl That He's Dating FKA twigs

Shia LaBeouf and his wife Mia Goth have split after reportedly getting married back in October of 2016 in Las Vegas, his rep confirms to Just Jared.

“Shia and Mia have filed for divorce. The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private,” Shia‘s rep told Just Jared in a statement.

Recently, rumors began heating up that Shia was possibly dating his Honey Boy co-star FKA twigs after DailyMail got photos of them together. Shia‘s rep did not comment on these rumors.

The last photos we have of Shia and Mia together are from back in May, where they looked very happy. You can check out photos of Shia and FKA together on set from earlier in the summer as well.