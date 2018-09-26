Top Stories
Shia LaBeouf & FKA twigs Are All Smiles on Outing After His Split From Mia Goth

Dakota Johnson Makes First Public Comment About Chris Martin Relationship!

Kim Kardashian Left a Suggestive Comment on Kanye West's Instagram Account!

Wed, 26 September 2018 at 4:13 pm

Robyn Releases 'Honey' from New Album - Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Robyn is back at it again with the release of her brand new single “Honey,” and you can stream it right here!

The nearly-mythical title track is the latest to be released from the “Dancing On My Own” hit-maker’s forthcoming album, out on October 26th via Konichiwa/Interscope Records.

“It’s not produced or written as a normal pop song,” Robyn said in a statement. “It is totally based on this idea of club music. When you’re listening to club music, there’s no reward. The reward isn’t, ‘Oh, here’s the chorus, here’s the lyric that makes sense.’ You have to enjoy what it is. You have to enjoy that there’s no conclusion.”

Robyn‘s latest “Honey” is also available to stream on Spotify and download on iTunes now!


Robyn – ‘Honey’ (Lyric Video)

Click inside to read the lyrics to Robyn’s brand new song “Honey”…
Credit: Heji Shin; Photos: Konichiwa/Interscope Records
