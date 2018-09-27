Victoria Justice, Ashley Greene & Ashley Tisdale Celebrate STRONG by Zumba!

Victoria Justice, Ashley Greene and Ashley Tisdale are celebrating!

The three stars came together to celebrate STRONG by Zumba’s 2 Year Anniversary at Milk Studios on Tuesday (September 25) in New York City.

STRONG by Zumba is the leading high-intensity, non-dance, music led workout.

The three stars joined in a high-intensity class alongside Olympic Gold Medalist Nastia Liukin.

The night began with opening remarks from CEO, Alberto Perlman, followed by a STRONG by Zumba class led by Master Trainer and co-creator Ai Lee Syarief from Switzerland.