Fri, 28 September 2018 at 12:03 am

Cher: 'Dancing Queen' ABBA Cover Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Cher‘s highly-anticipated ABBA cover album is finally out!

The 72-year-old entertainer finally dropped her new album – aptly titled Dancing Queen – and we’ll be listening to it all weekend long!

Following her role Mamma Mia 2 – Here We Go Again and the release of the album, Cher will be touring the U.S. for the first time in five years. She is expected to perform many of her hits along with songs from this album. You can get tickets here!

You can download Cher‘s new album off of iTunes here.

Stream Cher‘s Dancing Queen in full below!
Photos: Getty
