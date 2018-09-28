Dakota Johnson Checks Out Global Citizens Festival Grounds!

Dakota Johnson is getting a sneak peek at the Global Citizens Festival!

The 28-year-old actress was spotted taking a walk around Central Park on Friday (September 28) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dakota Johnson

She was joined by several festival team members as they toured the stage set up in the park.

The Global Citizens Festival is set to kick off Saturday afternoon (September 29) and will feature performances from Janet Jackson, John Legend and more incredible acts.

The festival will be able to be streamed across the web. Check back to JustJared.com for photos and videos from the event!