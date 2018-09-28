Logic: 'YSIV' Mixtape Stream & Download - Listen Now!
Logic has a new mixtape out!
The 28-year-old rapper just dropped his latest mixtape – Young Sinatra IV!
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Logic
YSIV is the fourth installment in Logic‘s Young Sinatra series. His third installment Young Sinatra: Welcome to Forever came out back in 2013.
“As a commercial now mainstream artist,” Logic said about the album. “I feel very proud in knowing that like Im dropping a boom-bap hip hop album. There’s not really too many people doing that, especially this way, very 90’s. This is a straight up a boom bap album on a commercial scale.”
You can download Logic‘s new mixtape off of iTunes here.
Listen to YSIV below!