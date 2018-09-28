Logic: 'YSIV' Mixtape Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Logic has a new mixtape out!

The 28-year-old rapper just dropped his latest mixtape – Young Sinatra IV!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Logic

YSIV is the fourth installment in Logic‘s Young Sinatra series. His third installment Young Sinatra: Welcome to Forever came out back in 2013.

“As a commercial now mainstream artist,” Logic said about the album. “I feel very proud in knowing that like Im dropping a boom-bap hip hop album. There’s not really too many people doing that, especially this way, very 90’s. This is a straight up a boom bap album on a commercial scale.”

You can download Logic‘s new mixtape off of iTunes here.

Listen to YSIV below!