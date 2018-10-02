Michael B. Jordan Has Huge Plans in Hollywood!

Michael B. Jordan is on the cover of Vanity Fair‘s November 2018 issue.

Here’s what the Creed II star had to share with the mag…

On the desire to be an iconic movie star: “I’m first and foremost a black man, for sure, but what I’m trying to do, and what I’m trying to represent and build, is universal.”

On race: “We live in the times where everything is based around race. And for me, it’s like, I get it, I understand. It just makes everything so loaded. When the way to do it is to Trojan-horse it, so then people look up, and say, ‘Oh wow, what happened? I didn’t even realize that.’”

On his production company: “I want to create projects for Brad Pitt, but at the same time I want to be able to create a movie for Will Smith, or Denzel, or Lupita, or Tessa. It’s gonna be eclectic. It’s gonna be animation. It’s gonna be non-scripted. It’s gonna be digital. It’s gonna be film, television. It’s gonna be video games.”

On only making $2 million for Black Panther: “Moving forward it’s a totally different story. This is the defining moment in a lot of different areas for me that’s gonna set up my next 5 to 10. That’s why I’m so locked in right now, because if it was ever a time to get distracted or, like, drop the ball, this is not it.”

