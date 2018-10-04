Top Stories
Thu, 04 October 2018 at 6:42 pm

Chrissy Teigen Grabs Dinner with Friends in WeHo!

Chrissy Teigen Grabs Dinner with Friends in WeHo!

Chrissy Teigen is all smiles as she and a friend head back to their ride after grabbing dinner at Jon & Vinny’s restaurant on Wednesday night (October 3) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 32-year-old cookbook author looked super chic in black sweater-dress and knee-high black boots for her night out on the town.

Chrissy has been busy over the past couple of weeks promoting her new cookbook Cravings: Hungry for More – which out in store now.

ICYMI, Chrissy totally fangirled when she met the cast of one of her favorite shows!
