Fri, 05 October 2018 at 3:02 pm

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Finalize Divorce Three Years After Separation

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Finalize Divorce Three Years After Separation

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are officially divorced.

The 46-year-old Justice League actor and the 46-year-old Peppermint actress finalized the divorce as of Friday (October 5), three years after initially separating, People has confirmed.

The two met at Jennifer‘s house with lawyers and a private judge one day before (October 4), following earlier reports that Jennifer requested the judge to handle the final details.

The two originally got married back in June of 2005 before announcing their separation in June of 2015. They began filing for divorce in April of 2017. Together, they have three children: Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6.

Photos: Getty Images
