Dylan McDermott & Maggie Q Step Out for Some Late-Night Shopping in NYC

Maggie Q and Dylan McDermott cross the street as they step out to do some shopping on Wednesday night (October 3) in New York City.

The 56-year-old actor kept things cool in a long-sleeved navy shirt and black running pants while the 39-year-old actress looked cool in a straw hat and an all black outfit as they enjoyed their night out.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dylan McDermott

Dylan is set to make an appearance in an upcoming episode of American Horror Story: Apocalypse.

Show creator Ryan Murphy shared a set photo of Dylan and his co-star Connie Britton on set a couple of weeks ago.