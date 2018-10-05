Maggie Gyllenhaal Acquires 'The Lost Daughter' Novel For Her Film Directorial Debut!

Maggie Gyllenhaal flashes a smile on the red carpet while attending a screening of her film The Kindergarten Teacher held during the 2018 Hamptons International Film Festival at the Guild Hall on Thursday (October 4) in East Hampton, New York.

The 40-year-old actress was joined at the event by her husband Peter Sarsgaard, director Sara Colangelo, as well as Board of Directors co-chair Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin.

It was recently announced that Maggie has teamed with Pie Films to acquire film rights to author Elena Ferrante‘s novel The Lost Daughter, for which she will write, produce, and make her first directorial outing.

Talia Kleinhendler and Osnat Handelsman-Keren of Pie Films will produce alongside Maggie, according to Deadline. The three partnered on The Kindergarten Teacher, which will be released October 12 on Netflix.