Top Stories
Brett Kavanaugh Confirmed to Supreme Court, Celebs React

Brett Kavanaugh Confirmed to Supreme Court, Celebs React

Jamie Dornan &amp; Wife Amelia Warner Expecting Third Child (Report)

Jamie Dornan & Wife Amelia Warner Expecting Third Child (Report)

Maria Menounos Gets Married Again - See Wedding Photos!

Maria Menounos Gets Married Again - See Wedding Photos!

Ryan Lochte Involved in Car Crash Before Admitting to Alcohol Addiction

Ryan Lochte Involved in Car Crash Before Admitting to Alcohol Addiction

Sat, 06 October 2018 at 9:13 pm

Amber Rose Dresses as Sexy Bride at SlutWalk 2018!

Amber Rose Dresses as Sexy Bride at SlutWalk 2018!

Amber Rose is all smiles as she hits the streets for her 2018 SlutWalk on Saturday afternoon (October 6) in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old model looked hot in a short, white wedding dress, veil, and thigh-high stockings as she was joined at the walk by her mom Dorothy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amber Rose

“I feel like my SlutWalk is sexually liberating, body positive and we’re fighting back,” Amber told E! News during the walk. “We’re allowed to be sexy. We’re allowed to dress how we want. It’s not an invitation to touch us inappropriately…we’re just not taking any s–t any more. It’s done. It’s over.”

10+ pictures inside of Amber Rose at the walk…
Just Jared on Facebook
amber rose dresses as sexy bride at slutwalk 01
amber rose dresses as sexy bride at slutwalk 02
amber rose dresses as sexy bride at slutwalk 03
amber rose dresses as sexy bride at slutwalk 04
amber rose dresses as sexy bride at slutwalk 05
amber rose dresses as sexy bride at slutwalk 06
amber rose dresses as sexy bride at slutwalk 07
amber rose dresses as sexy bride at slutwalk 08
amber rose dresses as sexy bride at slutwalk 09
amber rose dresses as sexy bride at slutwalk 10
amber rose dresses as sexy bride at slutwalk 11
amber rose dresses as sexy bride at slutwalk 12

Photos: Getty, Backgrid USA
Posted to: Amber Rose

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Hillary and Bill Clinton are celebrating Oktoberfest in Germany - TMZ
  • Laura Marano is opening up about going independent with her music - Just Jared Jr
  • Halsey dropped a cryptic single about G-Eazy - TooFab
  • New footage from Aquaman has been released - Lainey Gossip
  • Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan coupled up for the Studio 54 premiere - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel quitting Hollywood? - Gossip Cop