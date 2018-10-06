Amber Rose Dresses as Sexy Bride at SlutWalk 2018!

Amber Rose is all smiles as she hits the streets for her 2018 SlutWalk on Saturday afternoon (October 6) in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old model looked hot in a short, white wedding dress, veil, and thigh-high stockings as she was joined at the walk by her mom Dorothy.

“I feel like my SlutWalk is sexually liberating, body positive and we’re fighting back,” Amber told E! News during the walk. “We’re allowed to be sexy. We’re allowed to dress how we want. It’s not an invitation to touch us inappropriately…we’re just not taking any s–t any more. It’s done. It’s over.”

