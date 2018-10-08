Pete Davidson Attends Yankees vs. Red Sox Game at Yankee Stadium!

Pete Davidson is watching the game!

The 24-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian spent some time attending the playoff game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees on Monday (October 8) at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Pete Davidson

Pete recently performed during the latest episode of SNL – and had so much fun with Leslie Jones that he couldn’t stop laughing during one skit!

As soon as Pete made his first appearance in the skit, he laughed saying his first line about Wilmer Valderrama. Watch now!