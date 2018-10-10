Top Stories
Wed, 10 October 2018 at 6:49 pm

'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' Gets Six Brand-New Posters!

'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' Gets Six Brand-New Posters!

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is here with SIX brand-new posters!

Warner Bros. Pictures released the new artwork for the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them sequel on Wednesday (October 10).

Here’s the synopsis: “At the end of the first film, the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) was captured by MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America), with the help of Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne). But, making good on his threat, Grindelwald escaped custody and has set about gathering followers, most unsuspecting of his true agenda: to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings.

In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans, Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided wizarding world.”

The film also stars Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Zoë Kravitz, Callum Turner, Claudia Kim, William Nadylam, Kevin Guthrie, Carmen Ejogo, and Poppy Corby-Tuech.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is directed by David Yates, from a screenplay by J.K.

Don’t miss it when it hits theaters on November 16, and check out the new posters in our gallery below!
Photos: Warner Bros. Pictures
