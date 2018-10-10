Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Makes a Big Reveal About Her Lips

Enrique Iglesias Talks About Sex Life with Anna Kournikova After Welcoming Their Twins

Verne Troyer's Cause of Death Released

Something Happened with the Extras on the 'Joker' Set (Details)

Wed, 10 October 2018 at 3:16 pm

Karlie Kloss Replaces Heidi Klum on 'Project Runway,' Christian Siriano & Brandon Maxwell Also Join!

Karlie Kloss Replaces Heidi Klum on 'Project Runway,' Christian Siriano & Brandon Maxwell Also Join!

Model Karlie Kloss is joining Project Runway as host!

Meanwhile, fashion designer Christian Siriano, who got his start on the show, will take over for Tim Gunn as a mentor.

In addition, designer Brandon Maxwell and former Teen Vogue editor in chief Elaine Welteroth will act as judge alongside returning judge Nina Garcia.

Karlie is taking over for Heidi Klum, who acted as host since the show’s start. It was announced she and Tim were leaving the show a few weeks ago.

“As someone who grew up watching Project Runway, I could not be more excited to host and produce a series that provides a platform to aspiring American designers as they pursue their creative and entrepreneurial dreams,” Karlie said in a statement (via THR). “I am equally as thrilled to work alongside an incredibly talented group of fashion innovators — Brandon Maxwell, Elaine Welteroth, Nina Garcia and Christian Siriano — to inspire, support and help guide these designers as they realize their visions and build everlasting brands and businesses.”
Photos: Getty
