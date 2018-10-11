Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Changed Stormi's Name at the Very Last Second

Lena Dunham Names Her Least Favorite Taylor Swift Ex-Boyfriend

Kanye West Accidentally Reveals iPhone Passcode During White House Visit

Find Out How Much Celebs Including Ben Affleck Have Donated to Political Campaigns This Year

Thu, 11 October 2018 at 2:49 pm

'True Detective' Gets Season 3 Premiere Date

'True Detective' Gets Season 3 Premiere Date

HBO has announced that True Detective‘s third season will premiere on January 13, 2019!

Fans have been anxiously awaiting a new season of the hit show since season two debuted in 2015.

The show will star Mahershala Ali with Stephen Dorff, Carmen Ejogo, and Ray Fisher also starring.

If you missed it, be sure to watch the teaser trailer for the new season, which was released over the summer.

Will you be watching the third season of True Detective? Check out HBO’s teaser tweet below announcing the date!
Photos: Getty
Posted to: HBO, Mahershala Ali, True Detective

