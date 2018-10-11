'True Detective' Gets Season 3 Premiere Date

HBO has announced that True Detective‘s third season will premiere on January 13, 2019!

Fans have been anxiously awaiting a new season of the hit show since season two debuted in 2015.

The show will star Mahershala Ali with Stephen Dorff, Carmen Ejogo, and Ray Fisher also starring.

If you missed it, be sure to watch the teaser trailer for the new season, which was released over the summer.

Will you be watching the third season of True Detective? Check out HBO’s teaser tweet below announcing the date!